Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Associated Press
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 05, 2022
Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster.

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters.

Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

