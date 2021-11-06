Watch
Vikings try for rare victory in Baltimore

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tarell Basham (93) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Cowboys won 20-16. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 12:33:27-04

The Minnesota Vikings play at Baltimore this weekend. The Vikings have won only one regular-season game in Baltimore: in 1998 when they went 15-1. The Vikings were 0-8 on the road against the Colts before they moved from Baltimore, including a playoff game in 1968 when both teams were in the pre-merger NFL. They’re 1-3 on the road against the Ravens, with losses in 2001, 2005 and 2013. The last time Minnesota played at Baltimore, the teams combined for five touchdowns in the last 2:05 of the Ravens’ 29-26 win.

