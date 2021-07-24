Watch
Ravens head into camp hoping for more dynamic passing game

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. After looking very much like a rookie in Baltimore's first three preseason games, Jackson showed marked improvement in his fourth go at it, running for a touchdown and throwing for a score. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 12:37:06-04

The Baltimore Ravens are 35-13 over the past three regular seasons. The question is whether they can take the next step to contend with Kansas City for a Super Bowl berth. Baltimore ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing for a second straight season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 1,005 yards, and two other players eclipsed 700. However, the Ravens were dead last in passing. They added receiver Sammy Watkins and drafted receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round. It’ll be important for Jackson to develop chemistry with those two as quickly as possible.

