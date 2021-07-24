Ravens head into camp hoping for more dynamic passing game

The Baltimore Ravens are 35-13 over the past three regular seasons. The question is whether they can take the next step to contend with Kansas City for a Super Bowl berth. Baltimore ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing for a second straight season. Quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 1,005 yards, and two other players eclipsed 700. However, the Ravens were dead last in passing. They added receiver Sammy Watkins and drafted receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round. It’ll be important for Jackson to develop chemistry with those two as quickly as possible.