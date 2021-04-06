Maryland casinos set record $169M revenue during March

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland casinos set record revenues last month. The Maryland Lottery reported Monday that the state's six casinos raised $169.2 million in the month of March. The record amount resulted from the lifting of capacity restrictions. The total represents an increase of about $5.9 million, compared to March of 2019, the previous record. The state’s 50% capacity restriction for casinos was lifted on March 12, with two exceptions. Under local jurisdiction orders, MGM National Harbor’s capacity was raised from 25% to 50% on March 12, and Horseshoe Casino’s capacity was raised from 25% to 50% on March 26.