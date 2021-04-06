Watch
NewsState

Actions

Maryland casinos set record $169M revenue during March

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP845904119100.PNG
Posted at 5:29 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 05:29:03-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland casinos set record revenues last month. The Maryland Lottery reported Monday that the state's six casinos raised $169.2 million in the month of March. The record amount resulted from the lifting of capacity restrictions. The total represents an increase of about $5.9 million, compared to March of 2019, the previous record. The state’s 50% capacity restriction for casinos was lifted on March 12, with two exceptions. Under local jurisdiction orders, MGM National Harbor’s capacity was raised from 25% to 50% on March 12, and Horseshoe Casino’s capacity was raised from 25% to 50% on March 26. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020