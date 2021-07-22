Watch
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

AP
A couple walk on the beach, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Surfside, known for its clean beaches and a 12-story limit on its buildings, stands in contrast with neighboring Miami Beach and its world-famous nightlife, Bal Harbour with its high-end shopping and both with buildings that are double and triple the height of Surfside's tallest. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Surfside
Posted at 6:23 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 06:23:20-04

A judge says victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially. Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood. It does not include proceeds from any of the numerous lawsuits filed since the June 24 collapse that left at least 97 people dead. Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action potentially covering all victims and family members.

