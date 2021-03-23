Menu

Jamie Foxx to play Mike Tyson in boxer's take on his life

AP
In this combination photo, Mike Tyson, left, attends a celebrity golf tournament on Aug. 2, 2019, in Dana Point, Calif. and Jamie Foxx arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tyson says he's producing a limited series about his life and career. Foxx will play the boxing great in the project that also counts Foxx and filmmaker Martin Scorsese as producers. (Photos by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson says he's producing a limited series about his life and career. Jamie Foxx will play the boxing great in the project that also counts Foxx and filmmaker Martin Scorsese as producers. The announcement comes less than a month after Hulu said it had ordered a miniseries about Tyson, a project that the boxer slammed as “cultural misappropriation.” In a statement, Tyson says he's been looking to tell his story for some time and wants the series to be inspiring and entertaining. Monday's announcement of the Tyson miniseries didn't include when it will be released and the outlet it will be shown on. 

