Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Jill Biden shines fresh spotlight on military family program

items.[0].image.alt
AP
First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Jill Biden
Posted at 6:23 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 06:24:00-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is bringing a new focus to the cause of supporting America's military families. The first lady has announced the next chapter for a decade-old military family support program that she and then-first lady Michelle Obama led during the Obama administration. Jill Biden says the relaunched Joining Forces will focus on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for military families, education for the more than 2 million children of enlisted parents and veterans, and the overall health and well-being of these families. Also on Wednesday, she visited the Military OneSource call center, a Defense Department operation that provides 24/7 support to service members and their families.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020