Libya coast guard: Migrant boat capsizes; 19 presumed dead

Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 15:14:51-05

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's coast guard says a boat carrying around two dozen migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, with at least 19 people missing and presumed dead.

It says the migrants — both Egyptians and Syrians — set off on Saturday from the eastern city of Tobruk. Two migrants were rescued and taken to hospital. Only one body has been retrieved so far.

The shipwreck is the latest sea tragedy involving migrants trying to cross from the North African nation to European shores.

Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East, hoping for a better life in Europe.

