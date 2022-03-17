Watch
Washington state prohibits Texas-style abortion lawsuits

1000 (4).jpeg
AP Photo/Rachel La Corte
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs a measure that prohibits legal action against both people seeking an abortion and those who aid them, on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in Olympia, Wash. Inslee's signature comes days after the Legislature in neighboring Idaho approved a bill modeled on a law in Texas that allows lawsuits to enforce a ban on abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)
Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 14:42:01-04

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that prohibits legal action against people seeking an abortion and those who aid them.

His signature comes days after the Legislature in neighboring Idaho approved a bill that allows lawsuits by potential family members to enforce a ban on abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy.

Washington’s measure, which takes effect in June, is in response to a Texas law, which took effect last September, that bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and leaves enforcement of the law to private citizens who can collect $10,000 or more if they bring a successful lawsuit against a provider or anyone who helps a patient obtain an abortion.

