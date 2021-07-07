Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sources say Moise was assassinated at home, first lady hospitalized amid political instability. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)
Jovenel Moise
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 08:12:25-04

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An officials says Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence. Interim Premier Claude Joseph called the killing early Wednesday a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.” First Lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized. Even before the assassination, Haiti had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moïse. The president ruled by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months. Joseph said Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control on Wednesday. There were some reports of ransacking.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020