Biden at Vatican to talk climate, poverty with Pope Francis

AP
U.S. President Joe Biden walks past two Swiss Guards as he arrives for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. A Group of 20 summit scheduled for this weekend in Rome is the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Posted at 12:07 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 07:23:47-04

VATICAN CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden and Pope Francis are meeting at the Vatican. The world's two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty during their session on Friday. Biden arrived at the Vatican with his wife, Jill, and said “it's good to be back.” The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, and uses it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. But his support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops. 

About WMAR

