Biden at Vatican to talk climate, poverty with Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden and Pope Francis are meeting at the Vatican. The world's two most notable Roman Catholics plan to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and poverty during their session on Friday. Biden arrived at the Vatican with his wife, Jill, and said “it's good to be back.” The president takes pride in his Catholic faith, and uses it as moral guidepost to shape many of his social and economic policies. But his support for abortion rights and same-sex marriage has put him at odds with many U.S. bishops.