Ladies night: Beyoncé, Swift make history as others win big

NEW YORK — Female performers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards, a jam-packed but socially distanced show highlighted by live music sorely absent during the pandemic era.

Four female acts won the top four prizes Sunday, including Swift, who became the first female performer to win album of the year three times, while Beyoncé — with her 28th win — became the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

H.E.R. won song of the year, Billie Eilish picked up record of the year and Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist.

Sunday marked the first time four separate and solo women won the top four honors.