Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ladies night: Beyoncé, Swift make history as others win big

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift attends the premiere of "Taylor Swift: Miss Americana"
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Posted at 3:00 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 03:00:26-04

NEW YORK — Female performers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards, a jam-packed but socially distanced show highlighted by live music sorely absent during the pandemic era.

Four female acts won the top four prizes Sunday, including Swift, who became the first female performer to win album of the year three times, while Beyoncé — with her 28th win — became the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

H.E.R. won song of the year, Billie Eilish picked up record of the year and Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist.

Sunday marked the first time four separate and solo women won the top four honors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020