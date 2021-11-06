Watch
Rockefeller Christmas tree coming from Maryland for 1st time

AP
People watch as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lit during the 86th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 06, 2021
ELKTON, Md. (AP) — The Christmas tree that will light up Rockefeller Center this holiday season is coming from Maryland for the first time in the nearly nine decades of the annual tradition. The center announced Thursday that a 79-foot-tall Norway spruce will be cut down in Elkton on Nov. 11 and arrive in New York City on Nov. 13. Rockefeller Center’s website says the 85-year-old tree will be covered with about 5 miles of wire holding more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and topped with a 900-pound star covered in 3 million Swarovski crystals. The lighting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 1 and will be televised on NBC.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
