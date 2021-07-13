Watch
Searchers recover personal possessions from collapse rubble

AP
This Tuesday, June 29, 2021, photo shows a memorial wall for the victims of the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Fla., with a photo of Judy Spiegel. Spiegel's relatives hope that recovery crews will be able to find their family's mementos. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jul 13, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Recovery crews at the Florida condominium collapse are cataloging all personal possessions found in the rubble in hopes of returning them to families of the dead or survivors. Each time they find items, they take photos and record the location using a grid. Crews know approximately where each families’ condo unit should be. The objects are then bagged, tagged and placed in bins so they can eventually be returned. The aunt of 11-year-old Lucia Guara hopes they find a necklace her mother had recently given her. Lucia, her parents and her 4-year-old sister all died in the June 24 collapse.

