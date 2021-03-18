Menu

I got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can I safely do?

Posted at 3:03 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 15:34:41-04

NATIONAL —People who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 can enjoy small gatherings again, but should keep wearing a mask and social distancing in public. That's according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says fully vaccinated people can gather maskless with other vaccinated people indoors. It also says people can meet with unvaccinated people from one household at a time, if those people are considered at low-risk. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. For now, the CDC still discourages unnecessary travel for vaccinated people. 

