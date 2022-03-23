Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street

Tornado tears through house
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)<br/>
Tornado tears through house
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 10:50:00-04

ARABI, Louisiana (AP) — Authorities say the tornado that ripped through a suburb of New Orleans lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family of three inside. The parents of a girl climbed out of the wreckage screaming frantically for help. Their daughter was on a breathing machine and stuck inside. Firefighters quickly went in to rescue her, and came out carrying her in a blanket. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says she's now in a hospital and "doing fine." 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019