Ed Sheeran says new 'coming of age' album coming in October

Posted at 12:22 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 12:23:49-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No more break for Ed Sheeran. The British pop star announced Thursday that his upcoming studio album “Equals” will release on Oct. 29. He unveiled his 14-song track list, which includes his recently released single “Bad Habits.” Sheeran calls his new album “really personal.” He says his life changed in the past few years after marriage and the birth of the couple’s daughter. The four-time Grammy winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album “Divide.” Sheeran’s new album was written and recorded across London, Sweden and Los Angeles.  

