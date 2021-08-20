Watch
3 students shot in drive-by shooting outside high school

Posted at 6:09 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 06:09:38-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina high school will remain closed the rest of this week after three students leaving school for the day were hurt in a drive-by shooting just off campus. The Orangeburg County School District says the three Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School students did not suffer life-threatening injuries in Wednesday's shooting. Investigators say a person is in custody suspected in the shooting, but they didn't release a name, age or any charges. They also didn't give a possible motive for the shooting which happened on the third day back at the school with about 1,100 students.

