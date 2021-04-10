Watch
Baltimore financier pleads guilty to prostitution charge

Posted at 7:00 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 19:00:43-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore financier accused of spending at least $90,000 for sex with women, including some of whom he supplied with drugs, has pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge. Federal prosecutors say 64-year-old Charles “Chuck” Nabit faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to transporting a person to engage in prostitution. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III is scheduled to sentence him on June 24. A court filing that accompanied his plea agreement says Nabit regularly transported victims to and from his Baltimore office for sex and recorded sex acts with a camera despite women’s objections to being filmed.

