Orioles reach 2-year deal with injured lefty John Means

John Means
Brynn Anderson/AP
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher John Means (47) delivers in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
John Means
Posted at 7:18 PM, May 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-21 19:18:24-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $5.925 million, two-year contract with John Means. The team avoided arbitration with the injured left-hander.

Means is out for the season following Tommy John surgery. His salary was $593,500 last year. He asked for $3.1 million and the team initially offered $2.7 million for this season.

Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, including a no-hitter at Seattle in May. He made two starts this year.

