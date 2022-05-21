Orioles reach 2-year deal with injured lefty John Means

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $5.925 million, two-year contract with John Means. The team avoided arbitration with the injured left-hander.
Means is out for the season following Tommy John surgery. His salary was $593,500 last year. He asked for $3.1 million and the team initially offered $2.7 million for this season.
Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, including a no-hitter at Seattle in May. He made two starts this year.
