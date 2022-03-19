Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights

Watch
Posted at 12:16 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 13:42:11-04

A federal judge has ruled that a former Kentucky clerk violated the constitutional rights of two same-sex couples, who were among those to whom she wouldn’t issue marriage licenses. The refusal sparked international attention and briefly landed her in jail in 2015. U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Ashland issued the ruling Friday in two longstanding lawsuits involving Kim Davis, the former clerk of Rowan County, and two same-sex couples who sued her. With the decision, a jury trial will still need to take place to decide on any damages the couples could be owed. 

