Ryan O’Hearn and Orioles agree to $3.5 million deal and avoid arbitration

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — First baseman/outfielder Ryan O'Hearn and the Baltimore Orioles avoided a salary arbitration hearing when they agreed Wednesday to a $3.5 million, one-year contract. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $3.8 million O'Hearn asked for and the $3.2 million the Orioles offered when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month. The deal includes a team option for 2025. O'Hearn, 30, set career bests last year with a .289 average and 60 RBIs and matched his high with 14 home runs. He earned $1.4 million. He had been the last Orioles player still scheduled for a hearing. Baltimore had a major league-high 13 players eligible for arbitration ahead of last month's exchange and went to hearings with two, losing to outfielder Austin Hays ($6.3 million instead of $5.85 million) and right-hander Jacob Webb ($1 million instead of $925,000). The Orioles agreed to one-year contracts with outfielders Anthony Santander ($11.7 million) and Cedric Mullins ($6,325,000); first baseman Ryan Mountcastle ($4,137,000); left-handers John Means ($3,325,000), Danny Coulombe ($2.3 million), Cole Irvin ($2 million) and Cionel Pérez ($1.2 million); right-handers Tyler Wells ($1,962,500) and Dillon Tate ($1.5 million); and infielder Ramón Urías ($2.1 million).