Will the coronavirus ever go away?

Posted at 4:09 AM, Mar 11, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nobody knows for sure how the coronavirus will behave over the long term, but experts say it may be with us for decades or longer.

That doesn’t mean it will keep posing the same threat. Many scientists believe it’s likely the disease will eventually become a nuisance like the common cold.

That would happen as people build up immunity over time, either through infection or vaccination.

Other viruses have followed a similar path. The emergence of new COVID-19 variants could complicate the picture, however, if future virus mutations cause more severe disease or evade vaccines. 

