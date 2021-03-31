Menu

'Concrete Cowboy' shows Philadelphia's Black cowboy culture

AP
This image provided by Netflix shows Idris Elba, left, and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from the film "Concrete Cowboy," premiering April 2 on Netflix. (Netflix via AP)
Posted at 6:09 AM, Mar 31, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Historians estimate that 1 in 4 American cowboys were Black but you would be hard pressed to find a movie genre whiter than the Western. “Concrete Cowboy,” an urban Western about African American riders in Philadelphia starring Idris Elba, is about an often unseen — and persisting — Black cowboy culture. “Concrete Cowboy” is a father-son drama set around Fletcher Street Stables, one of the oldest and last-remaining of Philadelphia’s hardscrabble inner-city stables. It dates back more than 100 years to when horse-drawn wagons were used to deliver produce, laundry and milk. Through tenacity and improvisation, Fletcher Street remains a cherished refuge and an ardent pastime for both children and adults on the streets of Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion.

