Chicago police critics call for charges in shooting of boy

AP
Demonstrators protest the shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Logan Park in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)
Chicago Police Shooting
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 13:57:35-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Viewers reacted with a mix of outrage and grief to newly released bodycam video that shows a Chicago police officer fatally shoot a 13-year-old less than a second after the boy dropped a handgun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands. Amid renewed appeals for policing reform, some are calling for the officer who shot Adam Toledo to be charged or fired. But for others, the footage released Thursday shows how difficult such decisions might be for prosecutors and police higher-ups, with an officer making a split-second decision after chasing a suspect down a dark alley while responding to a report about gunshots.

