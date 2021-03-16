Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Generic: empty school desks
Empty c
Posted at 12:06 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 17:55:34-04

BOSTON (AP) — New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart — half of the previous recommended distance — could offer a way to return more of the nation’s children to classrooms with limited space. Social distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for districts across the U.S. Debate around the issue flared last week when a study suggested that masked students can be seated as close as 3 feet apart with no increased risk to them or teachers. Massachusetts has backed the 3-foot guideline for months. Illinois and Indiana are also allowing 3 feet of distance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now exploring the idea too.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020