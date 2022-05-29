Watch
NewsState

Actions

Trial delayed for Maryland man charged with storming Capitol

Capitol riot
AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, police stand guard after holding off violent rioters who tried to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. New details from the deadly riot of Jan. 6 are contained in a previously undisclosed document prepared by the Pentagon for internal use that was obtained by the Associated Press and vetted by current and former government officials. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Capitol riot
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 16:02:01-04

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has postponed for a trial for a Maryland man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and breaking a window to enter the building during last year's riot.

Nicholas Rodean's bench trial was scheduled to start on June 3. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden rescheduled it for July 11.

Rodean waived his right to a jury trial. The judge will hear testimony without a jury before deciding the case.

McFadden already has presided over two bench trials for Capitol riot defendants, acquitting one and partially acquitting another.

Five other Capitol riot defendants have had jury trials. Jurors unanimously convicted all five of them of all charges.

A former U.S. Army reservist described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer was the latest to be convicted after a jury trial. On Friday, jurors convicted Timothy Hale-Cusanelli of storming the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

Rodean, of Frederick, Maryland, was carrying a large red flag reading “Trump is My President” when he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the FBI.

Widely distributed photographs captured him standing next to Jacob Chansley, a shirtless Arizona man who called himself “QAnon Shaman” and wore a furry hat with horns.

Rodean was arrested less than a week after the riot. He is charged with seven counts, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and destruction of government property.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019