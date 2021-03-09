Menu

Oprah’s deft royal interview shows why she’s still the queen

AP
A man watches a phone screen showing an interview of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, by Oprah Winfrey, in London Monday, March 8, 2021. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 06:50:47-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were royal victims and villains in Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. But there was only one immediate and clear winner: the American media queen.

While the couple drew both strong support and rebukes for detailing why they fled Britain and their royal roles, Winfrey burnished her stature as a master interviewer with Sunday’s special that rivaled “The Crown”’ for drama and heartache.

She was in her element, breaking news and making entertainment. Megan revealed that she was driven to consider suicide because of how she was treated by the palace and British tabloids. The former “Suits” actor and her husband and son now live in Southern California. 

