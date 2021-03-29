Menu

Maryland mom accused of trying to kill 3-year-old daughter

Posted at 5:07 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 17:07:39-04

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland have accused a woman of trying to kill her 3-year-old daughter.

The Montgomery County Police Department says in a news release on Monday that 28-year-old Anne Catherine Akers is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse.

According to the news release, a 911 call from a relative said they had reached Akers' home and seen blood on the floor.

When officers arrived, they found blood and a pair of scissors.

The officers located Akers with a neck laceration, and a blanket she was holding covered he daughter, who had a life-threatening neck laceration.  

