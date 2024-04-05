NEW JERSEY — NEW YORK (AP) — Residents across the Northeast are describing their experiences with an earthquake in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move. Officials say Friday morning's quake was centered about 45 miles west of New York City and had a preliminary magnitude of 4.8. New York City’s emergency notification system said more than 30 minutes after the quake that it had no reports of damage or injuries in the city. Motorists in midtown Manhattan blared their horns on shuddering streets. People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast also reported shaking.
An earthquake centered near New York City rattles much of the Northeast
Posted at 10:34 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 11:47:59-04
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.