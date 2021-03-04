New Zealand man charged over threats to Christchurch mosques

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A New Zealand man is facing criminal charges after allegedly posting online threats against two Christchurch mosques that were the sites of a terrorist attack that left 51 people dead.

Police on Thursday arrested the 27-year-old man and charged him with threatening to kill. If found guilty, he faces a maximum prison sentence of seven years.

Police Superintendent John Price told reporters the threats were made earlier this week on the website 4chan, which has been used as a forum in the past by white supremacists.

The arrest comes as Muslims prepare to mark the second anniversary of a white supremacist gunman’s attack at the mosques.