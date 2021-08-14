Watch
NewsState

Actions

Maryland officials back 3rd COVID shot for immunocompromised

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_6219669414.png
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 12:42:20-04

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland health leaders on Friday said they fully supported a federal decision allowing third shots of coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised people. Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader described it as “another important tool” to protect vulnerable residents with severely weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge. Earlier Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.  

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019