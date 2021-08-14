Maryland officials back 3rd COVID shot for immunocompromised

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland health leaders on Friday said they fully supported a federal decision allowing third shots of coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised people. Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader described it as “another important tool” to protect vulnerable residents with severely weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge. Earlier Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.