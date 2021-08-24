Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

items.[0].image.alt
AP
AP_154373715440.png
Posted at 5:24 AM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 05:26:10-04

Just as school doors are reopening across the U.S., children are filling hospital beds instead of classrooms in record numbers, sick with COVID-19. The surging virus is spreading anxiety and causing turmoil and infighting among parents, administrators and politicians around the U.S., especially in states like Florida and Texas, where Republican governors have barred schools from making youngsters wear masks. Scientists have yet to determine whether the highly contagious delta variant makes people more seriously ill or whether children are more vulnerable to it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019