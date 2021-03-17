Menu

Maryland lawmakers OK college athlete endorsement bill

<p>Maryland Flag. (Photo by Kirsten Dize)</p>
Posted at 5:01 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 05:01:11-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers aren't waiting on the NCAA or Congress to allow college athletes to earn money from endorsements.
The Maryland Senate passed legislation on Tuesday on a 47-0 vote.
The House passed a similar bill earlier this month. The two chambers still need to approve the same bill to send it to Gov. Larry Hogan.
If enacted, Maryland would join several other states that have approved laws to allow athletes to be compensated for use of their name, image or likeness.
NCAA President Mark Emmert told The Associated Press this week he hopes the NCAA will have uniform national rules before next football season.

