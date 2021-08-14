Watch
Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

AP
Posted at 11:18 AM, Aug 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-14 12:53:39-04

MIAMI (AP) — As coronavirus infections rise among young Americans, so too have deaths in a population once thought to be largely shielded from the worst of the pandemic. It marks a sharp contrast to the elderly and frail, many living in nursing homes, who succumbed to the virus a year ago before states made seniors a priority to get inoculated first. It’s still not clear whether the delta variant leads to more severe illness in younger people but health experts say one thing is certain: The more contagious strain is causing more cases among people age 50 and under. Most of those who have died were unvaccinated. 

