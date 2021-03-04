Menu

With Biden's backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing

AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency. They're taking an unapologetically partisan approach to advance the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue, voting rights and other priorities. Their calculation is that it's better to try to push ahead than risk wasting time courting Republican support that may never come. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Joe Biden
Posted at 7:50 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 07:50:06-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have rushed to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing. Leaders avoided clashes with moderates in their own party who were wary of reigniting the “defund the police” debate that they say hurt them during last fall’s election. The sweeping measure was approved late Wednesday. The legislation bans chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement while easing requirements for prosecutors to pursue misconduct charges. Some Republicans argue that the proposed legislation would slash police force budgets. It doesn't do that. The bill will have a more difficult path in the Senate.

