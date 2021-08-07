Chicago police officer charged in downtown subway shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer who shot an unarmed man in the back as he ran up a subway escalator has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. The Cook County State's Attorney's office announced in a news release that Melvina Bogard turned herself in to authorities Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing later in the day. Cellphone and other cameras captured the February 2020 shooting of Ariel Roman after he allegedly violated a city ordinance by walking from one train car to another. Roman survived and has filed a federal lawsuit.