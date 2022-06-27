8-year-old Florida boy accidentally shoots and kills baby

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A 1-year-old girl is dead and her 2-year-old sister injured after an 8-year-old boy accidentally shot them at a Florida motel.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons held a press conference Monday to release details about the Sunday shooting.

Simmons said the boy’s father left the gun holstered in his Pensacola motel room closet.

After he left the room, his son found it and fired a round that passed through and killed the infant and struck the toddler.

The toddler is expected to recover. Charges filed against the boy's father include tampering with evidence and failure to store a firearm in a required manner.