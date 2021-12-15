Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Long Island police official picked as 1st woman to lead NYPD

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:16 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 21:11:41-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island police official will be New York City’s next police commissioner, becoming the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force.

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that his choice, Nassau County Police Chief of Detectives Keechant Sewell, “is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve.”

The 49-year-old Sewell will replace Dermot Shea, who is retiring from the NYPD after 30 years, the last two as commissioner.

She’ll begin when Adams takes office Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019