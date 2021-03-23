Hogan enhances police visibility to protect Asian businesses

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed authorities to increase the visibility of police patrols to protect Asian businesses and communities. The governor said Monday that the enhanced visibility will be done in coordination with police chiefs and sheriffs across the state in response to rising anti-Asian violence and discrimination. Hogan made the announcement at an event in Ellicott City, Maryland. He was joined at an event with first lady Yumi Hogan, who is a South Korean immigrant, and Asian American business and community leaders. Last week, a white gunman in Atlanta was charged with killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three massage businesses.