Hogan enhances police visibility to protect Asian businesses

AP
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces an expansion of vaccine eligibility during a news conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Annapolis, Md. Hogan says starting Tuesday, Maryland residents 60 and older will be eligible. On March 30, Maryland residents 16 and over with underlying medical conditions can get vaccinated, and on April 13 everyone 55 and over and all essential workers in critical industries will be eligible. The governor said all Maryland residents over 16 will be eligible no later than April 27. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
Posted at 7:13 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 10:40:13-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has directed authorities to increase the visibility of police patrols to protect Asian businesses and communities. The governor said Monday that the enhanced visibility will be done in coordination with police chiefs and sheriffs across the state in response to rising anti-Asian violence and discrimination. Hogan made the announcement at an event in Ellicott City, Maryland. He was joined at an event with first lady Yumi Hogan, who is a South Korean immigrant, and Asian American business and community leaders. Last week, a white gunman in Atlanta was charged with killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at three massage businesses.

