Anti-abortion bills abound; their fate in court is unknown

Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 12:43:05-05

At an intense pace, lawmakers in Republican-governed states are considering an array of tough anti-abortion restrictions they hope might reach the Supreme Court and win approval from its conservative majority. The goal is to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a nationwide right to abortion. Already this year, a sweeping ban has been enacted in South Carolina, although it was swiftly blocked. It joins a batch of other near-total bans also blocked in the courts after their passage in 2019. It's not clear if or when the Supreme Court might consider any of them.

