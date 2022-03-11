Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Man faces prison in accidental shooting death of daughter, 9

police tape
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:52:55-05

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana father has pleaded guilty in the 2017 fatal shooting of his 9-year-old daughter as he warned his two sons never to play with a handgun.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Eric Hummel entered his plea Thursday to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges.

The 38-year-old Hummel of Hobart could face up to 8 1/2 years in prison at his June 9 sentencing.

Court records have shown that Hummel said that he was showing the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to his sons and telling them to never play with it “because it can kill someone” when he accidentally shot and killed his daughter, Olivia.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019