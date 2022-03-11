Man faces prison in accidental shooting death of daughter, 9

HOBART, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana father has pleaded guilty in the 2017 fatal shooting of his 9-year-old daughter as he warned his two sons never to play with a handgun.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Eric Hummel entered his plea Thursday to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges.

The 38-year-old Hummel of Hobart could face up to 8 1/2 years in prison at his June 9 sentencing.

Court records have shown that Hummel said that he was showing the 9 mm semi-automatic handgun to his sons and telling them to never play with it “because it can kill someone” when he accidentally shot and killed his daughter, Olivia.