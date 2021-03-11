Menu

Watch
NewsState

Actions

Maryland lawmakers told many bills caught in pandemic backup

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
WMAR File
<p><span style="color: rgb(59, 58, 38); font-family: Verdana, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 10px; line-height: 10px;">A statue of Thurgood Marshall stands near the State House, on May 13, 2013 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Melanie Stetson Freeman/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)</span></p>
Maryland State House
Posted at 4:58 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 04:58:06-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md.— Maryland's Senate president is bracing senators for a tough year for many of their bills due to difficulties created by the pandemic.

Senate President Bill Ferguson told lawmakers Wednesday that everything is more complicated this year due to precautions the General Assembly is taking. He says backups are happening because it's very difficult administratively to move bills along the legislative process this year.

Legislative leaders in both chambers are limiting the amount of time lawmakers can be in session each day due to the pandemic.

The General Assembly has about a month left in its annual 90-day session. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020