'There are only so many beds': COVID-19 surge hits hospitals

Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 05, 2021
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are once again surging as the virus’ more potent delta variant cuts across the country. The swift rise is forcing hospitals to pivot back to COVID-19 readiness just weeks after many shuttered coronavirus wards, field hospitals and other emergency pandemic measures. A Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19. In Georgia, hospitals are turning away patients because they’re running out of bedspace. And in Louisiana, coronavirus patients are lingering in the emergency room before being airlifted elsewhere.

