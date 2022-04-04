Watch
White House nuptials: Biden granddaughter to wed this fall

Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 04, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Naomi Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, is planning to celebrate her wedding at the White House later this year.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden tweeted that she is “endlessly grateful” to her “Nana and Pop” for the opportunity to celebrate her wedding at the White House.

Naomi Biden is a 28-year-old lawyer.

She's marrying 24-year-old Peter Neal, who is studying to be a lawyer.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, says the family is “still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities."

