Watch Now
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Pennsylvania

Korean War Memorial
Jose Luis Magana/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Visitors take pictures as they tour the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington on Sunday, May 29, 2011. Motorcyclists are in Washington for the traditional annual Rolling Thunder events during the Memorial Day weekend.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Korean War Memorial
Posted at 8:09 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 08:23:59-04


ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Ohio killed in the Korean War will be buried in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Pfc. Donald Born will be laid to rest on Aug. 30 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, the Army said.

According to officials, the Steubenville, Ohio, native was taking part in a defensive action near Chinju at the southern end of the Korean peninsula in 1950 when his unit came under attack. The 19-year-old went missing and was listed as presumed dead in 1953.

Remains that were recovered in the vicinity were buried with unidentified Korean War soldiers in Hawaii until they were disinterred for analysis in 2019.

Born was accounted for by using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis in June., the Army said.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, officials said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019