'Black Panther' director mistaken for bank robber in Atlanta

In this January 2022 image made from Atlanta Police video, a police officer detains “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler at a Bank of America branch in Atlanta. Coogler was mistaken for a bank robber at the bank. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Posted at 2:08 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:08:47-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Movie director Ryan Coogler was briefly handcuffed by Atlanta police after a bank employee mistook him for a robber when he passed her a note while trying to withdraw a large amount of cash from his account. Officers responding to a 911 call placed Coogler in handcuffs outside the Bank of America branch. He was released after an investigation revealed the bank employee had made a mistake. A statement from Bank of America says: “We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It should never have happened and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler.” A message sent to a representative for Coogler on Wednesday wasn't returned.

