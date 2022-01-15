Watch
Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

Jae C. Hong/AP
This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-15 13:30:07-05

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall.

A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Baldwin’s phone was turned over Friday to authorities in New York's Suffolk County and that information from the phone will be provided to investigators.

They obtained a search warrant last month for the phone’s contents in their investigation into the Oct. 11 shooting on set for “Rust.” Baldwin was an actor and co-producer for the production.

Authorities have said Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

