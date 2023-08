Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a powerful Category 4 storm as it nears Florida's Big Bend region

Posted at 5:45 AM, Aug 30, 2023

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Idalia strengthens into a powerful Category 4 storm as it nears Florida's Big Bend region.

