Watch
NewsNational

Actions

AP: States and cities slow to spend federal pandemic money

Posted at 11:31 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 11:31:15-04

Many states and cities across the U.S. are getting off to a slow start in spending money from this year's coronavirus relief package championed by President Joe Biden and Democrats. The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March included $350 billion for state and local governments. An Associated Press analysis of the first progress reports found that more than half the states and almost two-thirds of the largest cities reported no spending as of this summer. Biden's administration says it's not concerned about the early pace of the initiative. A White House official says the package was designed to provide both immediate relief and funding for longer-term projects.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019